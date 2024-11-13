Man Utd handed boost in signing Martin Baturina



Manchester United have been handed a boost in signing Dinamo Zagreb starlet Martin Baturina after his decision to snub a summer move to Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in Croatian football and he has been tipped to secure a bigger challenge away from Zagreb at the end of the current campaign.

Madrid have been following him closely under Luka Modric’s recommendation, but it appears the youngster has turned down the opportunity to join the European champions.

As per Patrick Berger, the Madrid giants recently proposed a 5-year contract to the talented playmaker and revealed their plans to send him on loan within Spain for two seasons.

However, this was not acceptable for the highly-rated ace. Baturina prefers to join a top European club where he can become an important member from the start of next summer.

The news is a huge boost for several clubs including Man United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Baturina reportedly has a special preference to move to the Bundesliga next season.

Zagreb are prepared to consider his departure for a fee in the region of £21 million.

Big boost

United made a massive statement signing last summer. Leny Yoro was touted to join Real Madrid for some period of time, but they eventually convinced him to move to Old Trafford instead.

The Red Devils offered a significant salary to the French wonderkid compared to Los Blancos. They also guaranteed him a regular starting role from the off which was not assured by Madrid.

United now have the opportunity to repeat the feat with Baturina. The Croatian is an attacking midfielder by trade and he has already accumulated 2 goals and 7 assists from 17 outings this season.

He has registered 2 goal contributions in the Champions League where his performances have been praised.

Zagreb suffered a heavy 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich earlier this campaign, but Manuel Neuer singled out Baturina’s performance. The legendary shot-stopper said that he was a ‘strong player‘.

New United manager Ruben Amorim has a good track record working with upcoming talents and his presence could bolster United’s chances of signing Baturina ahead of other European rivals.