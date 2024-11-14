Tottenham eye January move to sign a new centre-back

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering signing a new centre-back in the upcoming January window, as per Football Insider.

Last season, the Lilywhites started the campaign brilliantly under Ange Postecoglou and accumulated 26 points from the first 10 Premier League games. However, following Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero’s injury absence, Spurs lost their way and eventually ended the campaign in fifth, outside of the Champions League spot.

Now, Tottenham have also showcased glimpses of their qualities at times this season but following Van de Ven’s injury absence, they lost two games in a row in all competitions.

Radu Dragusin played in those games to fill the Dutchman’s void but the Romanian was poor in both fixtures. Now, Football Insider states that Postecoglou is ‘desperate’ to bring in a new centre-back and Spurs are planning to fulfil the Australian boss’ wish in January.

The report further claims that Tottenham have ‘huge’ funds available to spend to sign a new defender in January. But, the article didn’t mention any names of players they are interested in.

Tottenham want a new defender

Spurs are currently languishing 10th in the table with 16 points from 11 games in the Premier League but the good news is that they are only three points behind the third-placed Chelsea.

Therefore, the Lilywhites still can turn their season around and achieve their primary objective – which is likely to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top-four – at the end of this season.

However, Spurs still have to play many games before January so Postecoglou will have to rely on the options he currently has at his disposal. Therefore, the North London club will be hoping that Van de Ven will be able to return to action as quickly as possible after the international break.

Tottenham will resume their Premier League campaign after the hiatus when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face off against the champions Manchester City.

Following that, they will welcome AS Roma in the Europa League before the London derby against an in-form Fulham in the league. So, with a busy run of fixtures ahead, Postecoglou’s side will be hoping to return to their best as quickly as possible.