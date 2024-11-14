Arsenal plotting 2025 move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta leveraged his legacy at Real Sociedad to sign Mikel Merino last year and it seems like business between the two clubs may not have come to an end just yet.

The Independent has reported that Arsenal are ‘targeting’ a swoop for La Real star Martin Zubimendi as well next year. The report adds that the Gunners are ‘monitoring’ his situation and see him as an ideal option to maximise Arteta’s tactical options in the middle of the park.

Thomas Partey’s contract is unlikely to be renewed beyond June 2025, which would make a defensive midfielder’s signing imperative for Arsenal as without a new purchase, they would be left with just Declan Rice and Mikel Merino.

Interest from the Premier League in Zubimendi is far from new as Arsenal have been linked with the player for a couple of years now while Liverpool were keen on him last summer.

The Reds were reportedly prepared to pay his £52 million release clause but the Spanish international decided to remain with his boyhood side for another year, although it is reportedly at the condition of leaving for a fair price in 2025.

Liverpool could beat Arsenal to Zubimendi

Liverpool are expected to reignite their interest in Zubimendi next year and go head-to-head with Arsenal for his signature. If that turns out to be the case, a deal for the Euro 2024 winner could be theirs to lose.

Shortly after the summer transfer window ended, it emerged that the midfielder had ‘regrets’ about not joining the Reds and would be keen on signing for them in January.

While Sociedad may not let go of him in the winter, midway through the season, next summer could see Arne Slot land his chief target. Zubimendi will be confident about usurping Ryan Gravenberch to a starting role in the Liverpool side next year, though the same cannot be said about him at Arsenal, who have two capable number sixes in Merino and Rice.

A crucial part of Zubimendi’s decision-making might also be down to playing in the Champions League, a prospect that is slipping away from Arsenal’s grasp given their recent results in the Premier League. Liverpool, on the other hand, are emerging as favourites to win the premiership and so, their sporting project could be more attractive for the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen if there are any more sides keen on landing Zubimendi, though it is fair to say that Liverpool could hold the upper hand in signing the player in spite of Arteta’s relationship with Real Sociedad.