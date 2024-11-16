Manchester United to rival Arsenal to Leroy Sane’s signing next summer

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could be inclined towards bringing in an attacker or two next summer with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony not offering much.

Football Transfers has claimed that Leroy Sane’s name has particularly appealed to the Red Devils and they are set to battle with Arsenal for his signing. The German speedster’s contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer and both Premier League rivals are vying to land him as a free agent next year in what will be a bargain deal keeping his £50 million valuation in mind.

Sane has previously enjoyed a successful career in the Premier League, where he spent four years at Manchester City between 2016 and 2020, winning eight trophies in the period. He briefly worked with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as well when the Spaniard was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad Stadium.

United will hold upper hand in Sane race

Mikel Arteta will use his past of working with Leroy Sane to leverage a free deal for Arsenal next year, although he could start life in London as a back-up for Bukayo Saka. The Gunners’ faith is expected to be in the 23-year-old regardless of a new signing, so Sane’s playing time at the Emirates Stadium could be limited unless Arteta plans to use him on the left flank.

At Manchester United though, he will be confident about overcoming challenges for the right winger’s berth from the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, Antony and Marcus Rashford. His mazy dribbling and fine creativity will make Sane the primary option on the flank at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Sane’s exit is not a given yet as Bayern Munich are engaging in talks with him over a contract extension, so all avenues regarding his future remain open.

Nevertheless, in a race between Arsenal and Manchester United, the latter may offer the player more regular minutes and could therefore hold the upper hand over the Gunners.