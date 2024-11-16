Manchester United could offer Joshua Zirkzee in swap deal for Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres is a man in demand. The likes of Arsenal and Barcelona are said to be chasing him, while it looks like Ruben Amorim is also pondering over making the Swedish international his first big signing at Old Trafford next year.

TEAMtalk has reported that the Red Devils are prepared to offload Joshua Zirkzee and could offer him in a swap deal to sign Gyokeres. The Sporting star has a release clause worth £88 million in his contract though the report adds that the Liga NOS side could let the forward leave for just £62 million in summer 2025.

Just one goal in 17 appearances coupled with falling behind Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order has already raised question marks about Zirkzee’s long-term future at Manchester United and a swap deal could be a win-win situation for all parties involved in a potential deal next year.

United could execute a solid deal

Joshua Zirkzee’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at approximately £33 million and if Sporting Lisbon see similar value in the Dutch international, Manchester United might need to pay just £30 million more in cash to secure Viktor Gyokeres’ signature.

The 26-year-old has a close relationship with Ruben Amorim which was formed when they worked together in the Portuguese capital, so Man United could even hold the upper hand over the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona. Their only possible deterrent could be the absence of Champions League football, though that is still a very achievable target for 2025/26.

A possible move to the Red Devils for Gyokeres would raise doubts regarding Hojlund’s future as well. In spite of the Danish international’s good work, the likely new signing might be Amorim’s preferred choice to lead the line next season.

Alternatively, the United boss could even consider switching from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2, as it would allow him to accommodate both of his goal-scoring options in the team.

Amorim’s arrival promises to bring some excitement to United in the upcoming weeks and his tactical prowess could make Man United even more formidable next year if they are able to land Gyokeres from Sporting CP.