Manchester United make Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell ‘top target’

Manchester United have had persistent issues at left back for the better part of 2024 and it is set to be an area that Ruben Amorim will rebuild sooner rather than later. Not only are Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia unfit, but they have also shown an incapability to be offensively strong, a characteristic that the manager would value in his wing backs.

With that in mind, Ben Chilwell has emerged as a ‘top target’ for the Red Devils, as per Caught Offside (h/t 90min) with Amorim seeing the left back position as a ‘priority area’ for revamping. A transfer is likely in January itself given that Chilwell has fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca, who has preferred Marc Cucurella as his first choice option.

Chilwell is valued at close to £18 million on Transfermarkt and will be a cost-effective solution for Manchester United. Having spent a huge sum in the summer, the club could be hesitant in breaking the bank in the winter as well, though it is a fairly clear issue at left back that United need to find a solution for.

Chilwell would be perfect for Amorim

Ben Chilwell’s freezing out at Chelsea has been considered unfair by several fans but it looks like Maresca’s decision is unlikely to change. Man United can capitalise on signing a fantastic player who is aged just 27 and has a good chunk of his career ahead. That said, he would also be a great signing for Ruben Amorim’s tactical setup in particular.

Chilwell has already played as a wing back in Chelsea’s triumphant Champions League campaign of 2020/21 under Thomas Tuchel. He has proven his attacking game in recent years whilst also being able to play as a conventional wing back, in addition to being an inverted option that allows the midfielders to go higher up the pitch.

Luke Shaw might be available at Amorim’s disposal sooner rather than later but the Englishman visibly struggles with covering the entirety of the left flank, so the new Man United boss might not need a long time to discount the ex-Southampton star out of his plans. Meanwhile, a swoop for Chilwell is a very realistic proposition and a deal could be agreed in January.