Man Utd bidding hard for Bayern star Alphonso Davies



According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United are bidding hard to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as their specialist left-back options in the squad, but the duo have been largely injury prone. There is a possibility that one of them could be sold next summer.

AS (via SportWitness) now claim that Real Madrid have made a contract offer to Davies’ agent, but the Canada international is not a priority as manager Carlo Ancelotti prefers Ferland Mendy as his first-choice left-back.

There are also other clubs in the race to sign the 24-year-old and it is mainly United, who are bidding hard for his signature. Davies can negotiate with foreign clubs in January with his contract expiring next summer.

Upgrade

New United manager Ruben Amorim is expected to operate with a 3-4-3 formation. The Portuguese prefers a wing-back who is strong defensively and can also contribute in the final 3rd by creating chances.

Davies would be an ideal option in the left wing-back position. The Bayern star has the ability to play on the left wing as well as a left-back. He plays from an attacking position while on international duty.

The combination of both would be perfect for the wing-back role. Davies is superb with the ball at his feet, but has been equally impressive defensively. He is strong in tackles as well as making recoveries.

The Canadian has also impressed when it comes to contesting ground and aerial duels. Davies also has the ability to make goal contributions. He appears a no-brainer signing for United on a free transfer.

The big question mark is whether United can meet his wage demands alongside a significant signing-on fee. The £42 million-rated star has already turned down a £191,000 per week contract extension at Bayern, as per AS.

He could easily demand £250,000 per week with a huge signing-on bonus. United will need to be willing to spend big to secure his services ahead of other competitors at the end of the ongoing campaign.