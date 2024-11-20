Man Utd remain hopeful of landing Alphonso Davies



According to journalist Christopher Michel, Manchester United are still interested in signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies on a free transfer next summer.

The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as their specialist left-back options, but both have been injury-prone for some time. Hence, Man Utd may want a more reliable figure going forward and Michel claims that Davies is the dream option for manager Ruben Amorim.

Davies has predominantly played as a left-back for Bayern, but he is considered by United as a solution for the left wing-back position in a 3-4-3 set-up. Davies’ deal at Bayern expires at the end of June 2025 and he is free to negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club at the turn of the year.

Quality

Luke Shaw has been United’s main outlet from the left-back position, but he has suffered plenty of injuries in his career. He has struggled to handle a heavy workload over multiple months and United need a more reliable option going forward.

Malacia was considered as a proper back-up when he first arrived at the club, but there are concerns over him too. The Dutchman has returned to training lately, but he has not played a competitive game of any form since the summer of 2023.

There is a possibility that one of the duo could be offloaded next summer. Davies would be a superb replacement as he has the attributes to suit Amorim’s tactics. Davies has played as a regular winger when on international duty with Canada.

The £42 million-rated star assumes a defensive role with Bayern. His defensive and attacking attributes make him an ideal fit for the left wing-back role.

In the current season, Davies has three assists for Bayern. He has also been brilliant defensively with 5.4 duels and 1.7 tackles won per appearance with 6.4 recoveries. He has averaged almost 2 take-ons per Bundesliga outing under manager Vincent Kompany.

Davies, who has been described as ‘world-class‘ by Bundesliga.com, would be a fabulous signing on a free transfer for United. The big question mark is whether they can persuade him to join them amid their lack of progress in the Premier League.