Everton prepared to spend big to sign Brian Bobbey

Everton are reportedly preparing to spend big to sign Ajax Amsterdam star Brian Brobbey, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Toffees have been in relegation scrap in recent campaigns and thankfully, they have managed to survive it on every occasion. Things remain the same this season as well and are currently languishing 16th in the table with 10 points from 11 games, sitting three points above the relegation zone.

Goal-scoring has been a major issue for the Merseyside club this season as they have managed to find the back of the net only 10 times in 11 league matches. They are currently the 3rd lowest scoring team in the English top-flight just ahead of Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the first-choice striker for Everton over the years but he has had a tough start to this season, netting only twice in 11 league appearances. Beto has been his backup and has only scored once thus far this season.

Calvert-Lewin has entered the final year of his existing deal with the Blue side of Merseyside club and is looking likely to leave for free next year.

Therefore, if he eventually leaves the club then Sean Dyche’s side will have to sign a new striker to replace him and they will be looking to sign an upgrade to the 27-year-old.

Brobbey to Everton

Fichajes state that Everton have identified Brobbey as a serious option to reinforce the centre-forward position and are preparing to make a £42m proposal to secure his service.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Ajax so they are hesitant to sell him next summer but it might be difficult for them to reject a big proposal like this if the Toffees eventually submit it.

Brobbey enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Dutch giants last term but has been finding it hard to replicate the same performance this season.

However, he is a strong striker and possesses the necessary attributes that Dyche wants in his centre-forward. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton if they purchase him.

But, the reported £42m fee seems a bit steep as Brobbey hasn’t showcased his best at the highest level consistently enough yet to prove that he is worth that much. Therefore, Everton should look to get the deal done for less than that sum.