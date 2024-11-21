Man Utd certainly interested in signing Christopher Nkunku



According to Football Insider, Manchester United are certainly interested in signing one of Chelsea’s in-form players this campaign.

The Red Devils have had a below-par start to the Premier League season and they have accumulated only 15 points after 11 games played. They have struggled in the final 3rd and could look to add more creativity in the attacking department in the next transfer window.

United’s former scout Mick Brown has now told Football Insider that the Red Devils are ‘certainly interested’ in signing Christopher Nkunku and could make a formal move in January or next summer. The Frenchman could leave the Blues in search for regular playing time.

Perfect fit

Nkunku has entered his 2nd season with the Blues, but he has yet to become an established figure in the starting 11. He was unable to do so last season after a string of injuries. The former RB Leipzig man has stayed fit in the current campaign, but has failed to secure a regular starting spot in the Premier League under manager Enzo Maresca.

Nicolas Jackson has been preferred ahead of Nkunku as the main striker while Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke have been guaranteed starters in the no.10 and right wing roles respectively. Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho have been Maresca’s regular picks on the left wing. Nkunku can play anywhere in the attack, but Maresca has largely started him in the Carabao Cup and Conference League games. He has just one start in the English top-flight this term.

The Frenchman could push for a new challenge when the transfer window reopens and United could be a perfect fit for him after the arrival of Ruben Amorim as the new head coach. Amorim operates with two attacking midfielders behind the centre-forward in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Nkunku could be effective as one of the inverted attackers.

Nkunku can also play up front as he has the ability to run behind defences and has superb finishing skills. He is Chelsea’s top scorer this season with 10 goals in 17 matches. The big question mark is whether United can convince Chelsea into a temporary deal in January with a buy option, given concerns over PSR limits. The Blues are only willing to sell him if they can recoup the £52 million fee paid.