Bentancur and Romero out as Ange makes 2 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Man City

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 23rd, as they look to bounce back from a run of two successive defeats. Ange Postecoglou has already started to come under pressure following a string of mediocre performances and another loss could raise more question marks around him.

Spurs, however, have already beaten City recently and will look to emulate their Carabao Cup performance in the Premier League this weekend. Here is a look at their potential eleven for the match.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario will start in goal once again for Tottenham. The Italian has seen off competition from Fraser Forster, at least in the Premier League.

Defenders – Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie will be the favourites to play as the right and left full backs, respectively, although there is a real shortage of central defenders at Tottenham.

Cristian Romero pulled out of international duty early due to a fitness issue while Micky van de Ven also might not make the cut. Given that Postecoglou’s favoured options may be out, Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies could be the central defenders against City.

Bentancur replaced by Maddison

Midfielders – Pape Mata Sarr has been brilliant as Spurs’ defensive midfielder more often than not, so he is likely to retain his place. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended, so he is likely to be replaced by James Maddison.

The Englishman has fallen down Postecoglou’s pecking order lately but will be a vital figure in the line-up from a creative point of view. Dejan Kulusevski is expected to complete a three-man engine room for Spurs.

Forwards – Son Heung-min has a fantastic record against Manchester City and could start on the left flank, while Brennan Johnson might also feature on the right side of attack. Dominic Solanke is going to be expected to round off an unchanged attacking trio for Spurs.

Here is how they might look on paper: