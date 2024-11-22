Sporting expect Man Utd offer to sign Geovany Quenda



According to Manchester Evening News, Sporting Lisbon expect Manchester United to make a transfer offer for Geovany Quenda next year.

The 17-year-old made his first-team debut under manager Ruben Amorim earlier this season. He has established himself as a key player from the right wing-back position.

Amorim has recently been appointed as the new United head coach and it has already been reported that he wants a reunion with the wonderkid at the end of the campaign.

Manchester Evening News now claim that Sporting ‘expect’ an offer from United for Quenda at some point next year.

Huge potential

Quenda is a left-footed winger who prefers to play on the right wing. He has largely operated from the right wing-back position for Sporting and has barely let them down.

The Portuguese wonderkid has won over 60% of his ground and aerial duels with 3 recoveries per league outing. The youngster has won more than 1 take-on per appearance.

Aside from this, he has excelled with his tireless work rate and high pressing. Quenda has three goal contributions and recently became Sporting’s youngest goalscorer.

Quenda has little experience at the top level, but his initial impression suggests that he has huge potential in him.

Amorim is determined to bring him to United and the club have been tipped to make an early move in January. The Red Devils are aiming for an advanced transfer deal.

None of the Premier League clubs can register him before the age of 18 due to Brexit rules. Quenda will only turn 18 in late April and a summer transfer is the only solution.

Quenda has a £83 million buy-out clause in his contract, but United are planning to make an initial bid of £33 million.

With the increasing competition for his signature, the Red Devils may have to pay a much higher fee to prise him away from the Primeira Liga champions next year.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are among other Premier League clubs, who have been credited with an interest in signing the ‘very talented‘ Portuguese youngster.