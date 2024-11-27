Mac Allister and Diaz start | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Real Madrid

Liverpool’s 100% start to the first round of the Champions League will be put to the test when they host defending champions Real Madrid at Anfield on matchday five of the competition.

The Reds are enjoying a brilliant run of form across all competitions, not least in the European Cup, where they comfortably dispatched Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in their previous outing and have conceded only one goal in four matches so far.

With that said, here is a look at the possible eleven Arne Slot will pick for the visit of Madrid.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker will miss the game against Real Madrid, the manager confirmed, so Caoimhin Kelleher will retain his place between the sticks on Wednesday night.

Defenders – Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have been breached just nine times in 16 Premier League and Champions League matches this season, thus emerging as one of Europe’s most secure defensive partnerships. They both are likely to play in the heart of Liverpool’s backline against Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold trained ahead of the match but Arne Slot revealed he will not start, so Conor Bradley could get the nod ahead of Joe Gomez at right back. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson might retain his place at left back with Kostas Tsimikas injured.

Mac Allister and Diaz return to the eleven

Midfielders – Curtis Jones played in the double pivot against Southampton at the weekend but he could be replaced by a more experienced and fluid footballer in Alexis Mac Allister. The £35 million star was probably rested at the weekend in preparation for a very difficult week ahead, coupled with a lengthy flight back to England from South America after the international break. Ryan Gravenberch will be the favourite to partner with him in the deeper lying position in Liverpool’s midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been in fine form as well, so he might also get the nod against Real Madrid as the number 10.

Mohamed Salah has scored twice against the Whites in his career, including the last time they visit Anfield, and having been Liverpool’s best player this season, he might also feature on the right wing. £50 million forward Luis Diaz, a scorer of a hat-trick in the team’s last CL game, could replace Cody Gakpo on the left flank.

Forward – Darwin Nunez was also on target when Madrid last played at Anfield and with Diogo Jota injured, a start as the team’s solitary striker could belong to him.

This is how Liverpool might look on paper: