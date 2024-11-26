Liverpool eye audacious move to sign Rodrygo

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Los Blancos back in 2019, the Brazilian has enjoyed great success at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the last few years, winning numerous major competitions.

The 23-year-old has continued to play a key role for the Spanish giants this season, making five goal contributions in nine starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

But speculation surrounding his future has continuously been coming up following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. Now, Fichajes state that having been impressed by the South American’s eye-catching performances for Real Madrid, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

The Reds are prepared to ‘invest a considerable amount’ of money to sign Rodrygo and Real Madrid could be open to cashing-in on him if they receive a lucrative proposal.

Rodrygo to Liverpool

The Spanish outlet claim that Manchester City are also interested in him but the Merseyside club are looking likely the most possible destination for the forward if he were to leave Real Madrid next year.

The 23-year-old still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract and is valued at around £92m by Transfermarkt therefore the Spanish giants are in a strong position to generate a huge money out of his departure.

Rodrygo is a technically gifted player and likes to be deployed in the left flank but he doesn’t get the opportunity to play in this position for Real Madrid due to Vinicius Jr’s presence. Moreover, he is also comfortable in the centre-forward and the right flank.

Liverpool already have a strong frontline but they would have to sign a new right-winger if they eventually fail to keep hold of Mohamed Salah – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.

Rodrygo is already a top-class player and possesses the potential to become a world-class forward in future so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to sign the South American next year.