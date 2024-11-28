Jones was superb in Liverpool’s midfield vs Real Madrid



Liverpool continued their dominance in the Champions League with a 2-0 win over holders Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Merseyside heavyweights have been exceptional under manager Arne Slot this campaign and they continued their 100% record in Europe with a 2-0 triumph over Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Liverpool were by far the better team on the night and they were rewarded in the end with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Mohamed Salah failed to score from the penalty spot for the Reds, but it did not prove costly. The Reds picked up their 1st victory over Real Madrid in 15 years and we were particularly impressed with Jones’ display from midfield.

The Liverpool graduate was in-and-out the starting XI at the beginning of the campaign, but he has now become a regular starter. The 23-year-old was picked ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai and he did not disappoint with his performance.

Undroppable

Jones was exceptional with his distribution from midfield and he completed 93% of his passes from 79 touches, as per Fotmob. He also won 7 out of his 10 duels (100% aerials) with 2 chances created and 5 ball recoveries.

The £29 million midfielder played a key role in the lead-up to the opening goal and clearly had the better of Jude Bellingham. Jones seems to be turning into an undroppable player with his consistent displays this season.

Based on the 3-2 win at Southampton, Szoboszlai could have been picked ahead of Jones, but Slot kept his faith in the Englishman. Jones definitely capitalised on the opportunity and may not be dropped anytime soon.

Liverpool’s perfect Champions League campaign sees them top of the standings with 15 points from 5 games. They are also cruising in the Premier League with 31 points accumulated after just 12 games into the season.

The Reds have a huge league contest against Manchester City at Anfield this weekend. A victory could extend their lead at the summit to at least 9 points and most importantly, they could go 11 points clear of the reigning English champions.