[Teams] Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

We have a huge Champions League clash to look forward to tonight as Liverpool take on Real Madrid at Anfield.

The Reds head into the game in superb form as they sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table following the 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday. The Merseysiders can also regain top spot in the Champions League group stage table with a positive result against Madrid this evening.

Arne Slot has made two changes to his starting eleven but Alisson Becker is still not fit to return so Caoimhin Kelleher keeps his place between the sticks. Conor Bradley continues to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold as the England star is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate continue their partnership together in the middle of Liverpool’s back four while Andrew Robertson keeps his place at left-back. Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones start in midfield once again for the Reds but there is a change in the middle of the park with Alexis MacAllister coming in for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mohamed Salah will be the danger man for Liverpool as he starts once again on the right flank while Darwin Nunez keeps his place up front. Cody Gakpo drops to the bench with Luis Diaz recalled on the left-wing.

As for Real Madrid, Brahim Diaz is the man to come in for the injured Vinicius Jr. Kylian Mbappe starts along with Jude Bellingham while youngster Arda Guler gets a chance to impress.

Luka Modric lines-up in midfield along with Eduardo Camavinga while Ferlan Mendy starts in defence along with Raul Asencio, Antoinio Rudiger and Federico Valverde. Thibaut Courtois keeps goal for the Spanish giants tonight.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Gravenberch, MacAllister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Morton.

Real Madrid

Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Guler, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham; Mbappe, Brahim Diaz

Subs: Lunin, Gonzalez, Vallejo, Vazquez, Garcia, Gonzalo, Ceballos, Endrick