Ben Davies excels for Spurs in 2-2 draw vs Roma



Tottenham Hotspur shared the spoils against Roma in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The London heavyweights went into the game in fantastic form, having outclassed Manchester City by a 4-0 scoreline in the Premier League. They made an ideal start with Son Heung-min scoring from the penalty spot in the 5th minute.

Evan Ndicka equalised for the Serie A giants in the 20th minute, but Brennan Johnson ensured that Spurs went into the half-time interval with a lead. Ange Postecoglou’s side looked on course for a victory before Roma’s stoppage time equaliser.

Mat Hummels bagged the levelling goal for the Giallorossi after Yves Bissouma played everyone onside with his poor positioning.

It was a disappointing end to the encounter for Spurs, but there were some positives to carry forward. Ben Davies started in the left centre-back role for a 2nd straight game with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven on the sidelines.

The Welshman completed 91% of his passes with 100% tackles and 5 duels won, as per Fotmob. Davies also made 6 clearances.

Proving a point

Davies began the campaign as a regular on the bench and there were question marks raised over his future at the club. However, his fortunes have changed with the untimely injuries sustained by Romero and van de Ven.

The ‘fantastic‘ star has stepped up to the plate with superb defensive displays. Radu Dragusin had a tough outing yesterday, but Davies was on guard with several clearances to preserve the advantage.

Bissouma’s poor positioning saw Spurs concede a late equaliser, but Davies has made a good impression on the manager and he will be aiming to keep his place ahead of Dragusin when Romero returns in early December.

The 31-year-old is no longer in the prime of his playing career, but he has proved that he can be a valuable addition to the squad. Davies is expected to keep his starting spot for the derby against Fulham on Sunday.