Manchester United draw up a three-man shortlist of left back targets

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to sign a left back at the earliest time possible with the Red Devils prepared to oblige his request in the winter, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The reporter adds that the club has a three-man shortlist of players who can be acquired in January, which is headlined by Wolverhampton Wanderers full back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is also ‘closely followed’ by Chelsea.

Ben Chilwell is also on the radar as Man United believe his purchase would be the easiest to execute, with former Carrington talent Alvaro Carreras closing out the rumoured candidates.

It remains to be seen how much exactly Man United are prepared to spend in the winter having splurged a decent amount in the summer. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling for fitness, a left back’s signing is a priority at Old Trafford.

Chilwell likely to join in the winter

Ruben Amorim has a month and nine matches to decide whether he deems Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia good enough for the remainder of the campaign, or if the Manchester United board should persist for a new left back in January.

If a signing in the winter were to occur, which currently seems like a very realistic scenario, Alvaro Carreras and Rayan Ait-Nouri might not be sold considering how important they are to their respective clubs, especially the former for Benfica, who are even playing in the Champions League.

Ben Chilwell, meanwhile, has been frozen out by Chelsea and after failing to find a buyer in the summer, his agent is likely to be a very busy man in January and could knock on United’s door. Chelsea as well as the player could be willing to make reasonable financial compromises to part company soon, so the Red Devils can also get a very good deal. Chilwell is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt but United would hope to lower that fee.

The former Leicester City full back is in the prime years of his career and has the experience of playing as a wing back to very good effect, so it will not be a problem for him to fit into Amorim’s system.

It will be interesting to see how United perform in the weeks that remain before the January transfer window as Amorim’s early impression within the club’s hierarchy would go a long way in dictating his say in transfer activities.