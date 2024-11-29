Man Utd plot swoop to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Red Devils endured a disappointing campaign last term and scoring goals was a big issue for them as Rasmus Hojlund couldn’t manage to showcase his best in the Premier League after joining the club from Atalanta last year.

So, they decided to address this problem by signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna ahead of this season after being impressed by his performances in Serie A last campaign.

The Dutchman had a bright start to his life in the Premier League as he scored on his debut. But, he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net since.

Now, it has been reported that the Man Utd hierarchy haven’t been impressed by his performances thus far this season so they are ready to cash-in on him at the end of this season unless he turns his situation around under Ruben Amorim over the coming months.

Delap to Man Utd

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein says that Man Utd want to sign a new striker next year and have been monitoring Delap’s performances closely before making a potential swoop for him.

The Englishman joined Kieran McKenna’s side last summer and has had a promising start in the Premier League this season so he has already come under the radar of a few big English clubs and apart from United, Chelsea are also interested in him.

The 21-year-old joined Ipswich from Manchester City and they have a buy-back clause to bring him back to the club for a fee of around £20m. But, United will have to spend more to get the deal done and it has recently been reported that Ipswich Town might be open to letting him leave the club for a fee of around £33m.

Delap is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class striker in future so he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

He has already made seven goal contributions in 11 league starts this season. The striker recently helped his side beat Tottenham Hotspur away from home by scoring a goal and notching up an assist.