Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai return as Slot makes 3 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Man City

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the crunch clash of matchday 13 in the Premier League on Sunday, December 1st. The Citizens are without a win in six successive games and considering their record at Anfield, the Reds will be the favourites to pick up all three points in their meeting this weekend.

A successful result could also see Liverpool open an 11-point gap over the defending champions atop the Premier League standings and take firm control of the title race. Here is a look at the players Arne Slot is likely to trust to get the job done.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is in the final stages of his recovery, so the Manchester City game might come a bit too soon for him. The Brazilian is unlikely to feature as a result, which means Caoimhin Kelleher might retain his place in goal.

Defenders – Liverpool may be bolstered by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return at right back after he trained with the team for the last few days. The Englishman is likely to start with Conor Bradley picking up a knock while Andy Robertson could keep his place on the left given Kostas Tsimikas’ injury.

Ibrahima Konate is injured, so he could be replaced by Joe Gomez in the heart of the backline. Virgil van Dijk starting seems like a no-brainer and the Dutchman will captain Liverpool once again.

Szoboszlai could replace Jones

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch were very good against Real Madrid midweek and Arne Slot might entrust the duo to get the job done against Manchester City in double pivot.

At number 10, Dominik Szoboszlai might return at Curtis Jones’ expense after being benched in the midweek Champions League fixture.

Mohamed Salah has a fine record against Manchester City which he will look to prolong on Sunday. The Egyptian will likely start as the right winger, whereas a role on the left could belong to another in-form man, Luis Diaz.

Forward – Darwin Nunez could keep his place as the Liverpool striker with Diogo Jota still injured.

This is how Liverpool might set up on paper: