Chelsea Should Sign Liverpool Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool and Republic of Ireland star Caoimhin Kelleher has long been considered the best number two goalkeeper in the world.

However, with Alisson Becker still ahead of him in the pecking order and Giorgi Mamardashvili joining next summer from Valencia, Kelleher needs a fresh start elsewhere.

We explore why Chelsea would be an ideal landing spot for a goalkeeper who deserves the opportunity to showcase his talents every week.

Chelsea Have Yet to Resolve Their Goalkeeping Woes

Chelsea have not had a reliable goalkeeper since Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid in 2018.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was signed for big money and flopped. Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic have failed to convince since joining the club.

Chelsea added Filip Jorgensen to their squad and he has looked promising in the Europa Conference League, leading to calls for him to become the number one.

Sanchez has made several errors this season. His jitteriness is transmitted to the rest of the Chelsea defence and could cost them as the season progresses.

The Blues desperately need a starting calibre goalkeeper whose errors will not cost the club in their bid to secure a Champions League slot.

Chelsea are Familiar with Kelleher

Chelsea witnessed Kelleher’s ability first-hand when he stepped up to replace Alisson in the 2022 Carabao Cup final and produced a masterful performance.

The Irishman saved an effort from Christian Pulisic and made one incredible last-gasp block on Romelu Lukaku, before stepping up to net his penalty as the Reds claimed the title.

The Irishman's efforts sparked a wave of betting activity on Liverpool when he was selected to start against Chelsea in 2024 Carabao Cup final.

Kelleher delivered another stellar performance.

He defied the odds to make a point-blank save from Cole Palmer, while another stop from a Conor Gallagher effort left Chelsea shaking their heads in disbelief.

Liverpool eventually took the lead through Virgil Van Dijk and claimed the trophy, thus ensuring that outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp had something to show for his final season at the club.

Apart from his solid shot-stopping ability, the Irish goalie is also a capable distributor of the ball and will get better with his feet as he gains more first-team experience.

Kelleher and Chelsea are Made for Each Other

Kelleher needs a new home and Chelsea require a goalkeeper. It makes perfect sense for the Blues to sign the Liverpool star, who is a proven performer and a clear upgrade on their current options.

Chelsea have spent the past few years gambling with the goalkeeping position. They need to enter the market for a top-class shot-stopper who can do his job without constantly making errors and inspiring shaky performances from the rest of the backline.

Kelleher would immediately make Chelsea one of the favourites for the 2025/26 Premier League title. The Blues have all the tools to fight for the title except a goalie. If they sign the Irishman, you would not bet against them ending their recent title drought.

Kelleher would be a banker bet for the Premier League Golden Glove with consistent playing time., but Chelsea will need to push out the boat to get him on board.

Liverpool have reportedly set a £35 million price tag on Kelleher, and Chelsea must dig deep to strengthen their goalkeeper position. They could sell most of their current goalkeepers to fund a move.

The Blues need a goalkeeper who can command his area, make crucial saves and exude confidence. Kelleher ticks all the boxes and would be a fantastic addition to the Chelsea squad.