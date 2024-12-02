Owned and founded by Sergio Collins, BetZillion has been a trusted name in sports betting insights and bookmaker reviews since its launch in May 2020. Now, the platform is transitioning its domain from BetZillion.com to BetZillion.org. This change marks a significant milestone in BetZillion’s journey, emphasizing its commitment to credibility, accessibility, and its mission to serve as a premier resource for bettors around the globe.

The Reasons for the BetZillion Domain Transition

The switch to a .org domain represents more than a simple rebranding—it signifies a step towards establishing BetZillion as a platform with an educational and authoritative focus. Traditionally associated with non-commercial entities and organizations prioritizing trust and value, the .org extension aligns with BetZillion’s mission to empower bettors with reliable tools, comparisons, and insights.

Key reasons for the transition include:

Enhancing credibility: The .org domain underscores BetZillion’s mission to be a transparent and unbiased guide in the betting industry.

Global accessibility: BetZillion’s shift mirrors its ambition to serve a diverse, global audience, ensuring inclusivity and relevance across markets.

Focusing on user well-being: Unlike many profit-driven platforms, BetZillion prioritizes its readers’ safety and satisfaction. As Sergio Collins, CEO and Founder of BetZillion, emphasizes:

“Our priority is our readers’ safety and well-being. This transition is a pivotal moment for BetZillion. Moving to .org reflects our dedication to becoming the most trusted source for betting insights. We’re not just a platform—we’re an ally to bettors worldwide, providing clarity, transparency, and support every step of the way.”

What’s Staying the Same on BetZillion

As BetZillion transitions to BetZillion.org, its dedication to providing quality services and user satisfaction remains steadfast. The platform continues to deliver the trusted features and insights that have made it a favorite among bettors worldwide.

In-depth bookmaker reviews: BetZillion offers detailed analyses of top betting sites, assessing bonuses, odds, market variety, and user experience. These in-depth reviews are crafted by an expert team, including Tim Harrison, Martim Carvalho Alves, Rebecca Martin, and Jimmy Daytona, ensuring bettors receive the most accurate and insightful evaluations.

Real-time news and updates: Users can rely on BetZillion for the latest sports news, betting trends, and industry insights. This section benefits from the expertise of seasoned professionals like Robin Bairner and Greg Lea who provide timely and engaging coverage that keeps bettors informed and ahead of the game.

Advanced bookmaker comparison tools: BetZillion’s powerful comparison tool helps users identify the best betting platforms tailored to their needs, saving time and effort in finding the perfect bookmaker.

Comprehensive resources and offers: BetZillion provides valuable resources, including expert tips, betting strategies, blogs, and news, catering to bettors at every skill level.

BetZillion ensures a seamless transition to its new domain without disruptions, reaffirming its commitment to being a trusted partner for novice and experienced bettors alike.

What the Transition Means for BetZillion’s Future

The move to BetZillion.org positions the platform for future growth as it aims to lead the industry in betting reviews, insights, and tools. By prioritizing credibility, accessibility, and user experience, BetZillion is setting a new standard in the sports betting industry.

Whether you’re a casual bettor or a seasoned professional, BetZillion remains your trusted ally in navigating the dynamic world of online sports betting.

The Vision of BetZillion for the Betting Community

The move to .org reflects BetZillion’s long-term vision of becoming a definitive authority in the betting world. By emphasizing education, transparency, and accessibility, BetZillion aims to set a new standard for how bettors interact with sports betting platforms.

“Our goal is to enhance the betting experience by reinforcing transparency, responsibility, and informed decision-making. The move to BetZillion.org reflects our ongoing commitment to providing bettors with a platform they can consistently rely on,” adds Sergio Collins, CEO and Founder of BetZillion.

This transition is expected to resonate well with bettors looking for a reliable, expert-driven platform that prioritizes user needs and responsible gambling practices.

How To Stay Connected to BetZillion

To ensure users remain connected and informed, BetZillion offers several ways to stay engaged with the new platform:

Update your bookmarks: Ensure easy access to the new domain by bookmarking BetZillion.org.

Follow social media channel: Stay updated on betting news, insights, and tips by following BetZillion on Twitter .

Explore the revamped site: Visit the new domain to experience enhanced features and resources tailored for the modern bettor.

A New Era for BetZillion

The move to BetZillion.org signifies an exciting new chapter in the platform’s history. As it continues to expand its offerings and cater to a diverse audience, BetZillion reaffirms its mission of delivering accurate, transparent, and valuable content for bettors around the globe.

With a focus on innovation, trust, and responsibility, BetZillion is set to redefine the standards of sports betting resources, ensuring bettors have everything they need to make informed and enjoyable wagering decisions. This transition not only elevates BetZillion’s standing in the industry but also strengthens its commitment to empowering bettors everywhere.

BetZillion FAQs

1. What is BetZillion?

BetZillion is a premier platform dedicated to providing expert insights, bookmaker reviews, betting guides, and up-to-date news in the world of sports betting. It helps bettors find the best and most reliable sportsbooks tailored to their needs.

2. When was BetZillion Established, and Who Owns It?

BetZillion was launched in May 2020 and is operated by Spark Media Ltd., a trusted organization known for its expertise in online platforms and sports media.

3. Who is Behind BetZillion’s Content?

BetZillion’s content is crafted by a dynamic team of experienced professionals, blending expertise across various sports and betting markets. The team includes:

Leadership & Strategy: Sergio Collins – CEO & Founder, specializing in football, basketball, tennis, and horse racing. Tawfeek Abdelsalam – News Manager & Tipster, focused on EPL, American leagues, and odds strategies.

Betting experts & analysts: Tim Harrison – Betting Guru, covering hockey, baseball, and esports. Martim Carvalho Alves – Analyst for BR.betzillion.com, with expertise in basketball, ice hockey, and tennis.

Journalists & writers: Robin Bairner and Greg Lea – Football Journalists with a focus on European football, Premier League , and competitions. Sam Cox – Sports Writer, specializing in basketball, baseball, and cricket. Liam Canning – Football Agent & Content Creator, analyzing major football topics.

Content creators & tipsters: Rebecca Martin and Marie Swan – Writers with expertise in football, horse racing, snooker, and betting reviews. Jimmy Daytona and Anadu Austin – Tipsters for cricket, boxing, and golf betting insights. Bren Gray – Rugby, MMA, and baseball writer from New Zealand.



This team’s collective knowledge and dedication ensure BetZillion provides accurate, insightful, and valuable content for bettors worldwide.

4. How Often Does BetZillion Update Its News and Reviews?

BetZillion prioritizes providing real-time updates on sports events, betting trends, and industry developments. Reviews are refreshed regularly to reflect changes in bookmaker features, odds, and user experiences, ensuring users always have access to the latest information.

5. Why Should I Trust BetZillion?

BetZillion is committed to transparency, accuracy, and responsible gambling. Its:

Unbiased reviews offer genuine insights into bookmakers.

Focus on people ensures bettors’ safety, well-being, and informed decisions.

Secure recommendations are based on licensed and regulated sportsbooks.

As a trusted name in the industry, BetZillion prioritizes user satisfaction over profit, delivering content backed by thorough research and expert analysis.

6. Does BetZillion Have Social Media Channels?

Yes, BetZillion is active on Twitter and other social media platforms, where it shares the latest updates, betting tips, and industry news. Follow them to stay informed and engaged with their expert content.

7. What is BetZillion’s Focus?

BetZillion focuses on people first by providing tools and resources to empower bettors. Whether it’s finding the best bookmaker, understanding odds, or staying updated on sports events, the platform ensures a user-friendly experience tailored to its audience.

8. What Services Does BetZillion Offer?

BetZillion provides:

In-depth bookmaker reviews.

Advanced comparison tools.

Betting tips and strategies.

Sports news and event updates.

Resources for responsible gambling.

9. Which Sports and Markets Does BetZillion Cover?

BetZillion offers insights into a broad range of sports, including football, basketball, horse racing, esports, and niche markets. Whether you’re betting on the Premier League or exploring lesser-known sports, BetZillion has you covered.

10.How Does BetZillion Stand Out From Other Platforms?

BetZillion’s expert team, dedication to transparency, and focus on responsible gambling make it a standout platform. By offering unbiased reviews, real-time updates, and user-friendly tools, it ensures a reliable and comprehensive betting experience for all users.