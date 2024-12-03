Liverpool prepared to spend big to sign Oihan Sancet

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to spend big money to sign Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through the Basque club’s youth system, the 24-year-old has now established himself as a key player in his boyhood club’s starting eleven.

He helped his side qualify for the Europa League by finishing fifth in La Liga last term. Now, he has had a productive start to this campaign, scoring seven goals in 10 league starts.

The Spaniard guided his team to victory by scoring the winner against city rival Real Sociedad last month and last weekend, he scored twice to beat Rayo Vallecano.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have been impressed by Sancet and are ‘willing’ to submit a £67m proposal to lure him to Anfield next year. The Reds believe the 24-year-old would be a perfect fit to strengthen their midfield so they are planning to spend big for him.

Sancet to Liverpool

Athletic Bilbao don’t want to lose their star man – who has a contract until 2032 at San Mamés. But, they would be ready to part ways with him if Liverpool submit the huge proposal.

Sancet usually plays in the attacking midfield position under Ernesto Valverde but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is dynamic, strong, good in the air, has an eye for long-range passing and also works hard without possession.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are the two options Liverpool currently have at their disposal to deploy in the number ten role. But, the Hungarian hasn’t been able to showcase his productivity in front of the goal this season, making two goal contributions in 13 league appearances.

Therefore, signing an upgrade would be the right decision and Sancet could be a solid acquisition if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Bilbao star next year.

Meanwhile, following a 2-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool have now extended their gap uptop in the Premier League, sitting nine points ahead of Arsenal – who are currently second in the table.