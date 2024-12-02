Omar Berrada wants to bring Hernandez to Man United



According to Sky Sport CH, Manchester United technical director Omar Berrada would like to bring AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have made a good start under new manager Ruben Amorim and they have picked up two wins from their first three games. Despite this, the club have been defensively vulnerable and Amorim may want upgrades in January or next summer.

A new left wing-back could be one of the priorities for the Portuguese and Sky Sport CH claim that Berrada has an interest in signing Hernandez, who could consider a new challenge away from the Rossoneri next year.

United are also interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, but Real Madrid appear to have the upper hand in the pursuit. Hernandez is the alternative, but they could face competition from Bayern.

Experience

Hernandez has developed into one of the best left-backs in Serie A. He was exceptional during the 2023/24 campaign with 5 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. The Frenchman has continued the form with 2 goals and 2 assists this season.

The former Real Madrid man has also grabbed attention with his defensive and distribution skills. He has completed 91% of his passes this campaign with 65% of duels won. He has also made close to 4 recoveries and 2 clearances per outing.

His overall attributes make him an ideal solution for the left wing-back position. Diogo Dalot has been the regular from the position in the first few games under Amorim, but the 39-year-old has himself admitted that Dalot’s future will be on the right.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are other alternatives, but both of them have been injury prone. Hernandez would be a reliable figure for the role. He has the ability to play in central defence and could operate on the left side of the back three too.

The Champions League winner will enter the last year of his Milan deal next summer. He is valued in the region of £50 million by Transfermarkt and could be signed for less amid his ongoing contract stand-off with the Serie A giants.