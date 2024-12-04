Man Utd register interest in signing Victor Boniface

Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

After moving to BayArena last year, the 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, making 31 goal contributions in 34 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he guided his team to win the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal trophy.

At the beginning of this season, the Nigerian helped Xabi Alonso’s side win the German Super. Now, the striker has continued to display impressive performances this season as well, scoring six goals and registering a solitary assist in eight Bundesliga starts.

Additionally, after showcasing his qualities for the German side in recent times, he has also secured his place in Nigeria national team.

Writing on X, Plettenberg states that Man Utd are interested in signing a new centre-forward and have identified Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres as the primary option.

But, the Red Devils also have alternative names on their wish-list in-case they fail to secure Gyokeres with Boniface among their targets. However, Leverkusen have no intention of letting him leave just yet so they are willing to offer him a new contract with a huge salary hike and have already been in talks with him to agree on fresh terms.

Boniface to Man Utd

Therefore, Man Utd will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade Leverkusen to sell the £37m-rated African striker.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two centre-forwards United have at their disposal at the moment. However, neither of them has managed to showcase their qualities consistently enough to prove that they are the right options for Ruben Amorim’s side to help them achieve their lofty ambitions.

Therefore, purchasing a new experienced prolific goal-scorer would be the right decision. Boniface, standing at 6ft 4in tall, has showcased glimpses of his qualities at the German top-flight in recent times.

So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually formalise their interest in signing the Nigeria international next year.