Kulusevski must be dropped after bad outing for Tottenham



Tottenham Hotspur extended their winless run to three games following a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on the road.

The London heavyweights made a brilliant start after the international break. They registered a stunning 4-0 league win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Tottenham have failed to carry over the momentum over the next three outings. Spurs picked up draws against Roma and Fulham before a defeat at Bournemouth.

The Cherries were the dominant side at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday evening and the margin of victory could have been much wider with several big chances created.

Spurs had multiple poor performers and Dejan Kulusevski was one of those. The Swede was reinstated into the starting XI and he failed to capitalise on his opportunity.

Must be dropped

As per Sofascore, the former Juventus star won just 2 out of 10 duels contested. He completed only 2 out of 8 crosses and lost the ball on a staggering 30 occasions in the game. He received a 4/10 rating from football.london.

Kulusevski did not complete any of his 2 dribbles too. He was the worst player on the pitch for Spurs and must be dropped to the bench for the derby against fierce rivals Chelsea.

Spurs find themselves 10th in the league table on the back of 1 point from 2 games. They are 6 points behind Manchester City, who are occupying the final Champions League spot.

Sunday’s game against arch-rivals Chelsea is a must-win for Spurs. Manager Ange Postecoglou has an easy decision to pick Son Heung-min ahead of Kulusevski after yesterday’s display.

Brennan Johnson had an equally disappointing outing at Bournemouth, but his scoring form warrants a starting role. He could start on the right wing against the Blues with Son on the left flank.

Spurs’ inconsistency has been much talked about under Postecoglou and this needs to end sooner rather than later if they want to stay in the Champions League hunt in the 2nd half of the campaign.