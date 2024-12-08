Man Utd want to sign Tottenham star Heung-Min Son

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur ace Heung-Min Son, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Lilywhites from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015, the South Korean has showcased his qualities in the Premier League over the years. Following Harry Kane’s departure last year, the forward has now been the talismanic figure for Spurs and is also the club captain.

He enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 17 goals and registering 10 assists in 34 league starts. Now, Ange Postecoglou’s side have been inconsistent thus far this season but Son has been in fine form, making seven goal contributions in 11 Premier League appearances.

However, speculation surrounding his future has started to emerge in recent times as he has entered the final year of his current contract with the North London club.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are interested in Son and they feel he would be an ‘ideal playmaker’ to play alongside Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. Therefore, United could attempt to make a concrete approach to hiring him.

Son to Man Utd

If Tottenham don’t extend his deal then Man Utd would be able to hire him for free but they are planning to extend his deal for one more year and if they manage to do that then Ruben Amorim’s side will have to make a significant financial offer to hire him.

The Red Devils’ attacking department have been underperforming in recent times. Son is the best Asian player and would definitely reinforce United’s attack if they purchase him.

He – valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile player as although he likes to play in the left flank, he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position and the right-wing role.

Man Utd are planning to rebuild a squad that can challenge for big silverware in future, but Son will turn 33 next year. Therefore, purchasing him by splashing a large sum wouldn’t make much sense.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to sign him in January or ahead of next season to reinforce the attacking department.