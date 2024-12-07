Neto starts as Maresca makes 5 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Tottenham

Chelsea are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home on matchday 15 of the Premier League.

It is the first league meeting of the season between the London rivals and the Blues will be looking to grace it with a win to bolster their hopes of finishing in the top four, as well as by handing Enzo Maresca a first big win in the role against a crosstown rival after being held to a draw by Arsenal some weeks back.

The Italian is likely to make a number of changes from the team that beat Southampton 5-1 midweek. With that said, here is a look at the predicted Chelsea eleven for the derby against Spurs.

Goalkeeper – Filip Jorgensen started his first Premier League game at the St. Mary’s Stadium but he could make way for the team’s primary goalie Robert Sanchez at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Defenders – Enzo Maresca remains without Reece James, so his full backs from the Southampton win are unlikely to change. As a result, Malo Gusto might continue to feature on the right side whereas Marc Cucurella could also play on the left.

Meanwhile, Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo could both drop out from the line-up with Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill expected to replace them in the middle of the back four.

Neto set to feature

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have been in good form together since the last few months. The duo could play in the double pivot role with Enzo Maresca unlikely to make too many tactical tweaks versus Tottenham. As expected, Cole Palmer might also start as the attacking midfielder.

The right flank is likely to belong to Noni Madueke after his goal and assist against Southampton, while Pedro Neto, who arrived in the summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £54 million deal, could replace Joao Felix on the left wing.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson is likely to lead the line ahead of Christopher Nkunku. He scored an away hat-trick against Tottenham last season in the Premier League and will look to repeat the feat this time around.

Here is how the Blues may look on paper: