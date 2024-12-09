Man Utd ‘keen’ on signing Dortmund star Felix Nmecha

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Ruben Amorim enjoyed a promising start at Old Trafford after being appointed as the new head coach to replace Erik ten Hag. Following a draw against Ipswich Town in his first game, United won back-to-back matches against Bodo/Glimt and Everton.

However, after losing to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the last two consecutive fixtures, United are currently in deep trouble. They are currently 13th in the Premier League table with 19 points from 15 games, sitting eight points behind the fourth-placed Manchester City.

Amorim has made it clear that although the Red Devils are a huge club, the squad isn’t good enough to compete at the highest level. Therefore, it seems Man Utd are planning to sign new faces next year to hand the Portuguese boss the necessary tools to turn the situation around.

Fichajes state that Man Utd want to reinforce the midfield department and have earmarked Nmecha as a key option. Dortmund don’t want to let their star man leave with the 24-year-old still having a contract until 2029 at Signal Iduna Park.

Nmecha to Man Utd

But, the record Premier League champions are ready to make a financial push to get the deal done and if they make a suitable formal proposal then the German giant would be open to cashing-in on him.

The German, standing at 6ft 3in tall, likes to play in the box-to-box role but is also comfortable in a double midfield pivot position. After coming through Man City’s youth system, he joined Wolfsburg back in 2021 to play regularly and develop his career.

Having been impressed by the midfielder’s performance at Volkswagen Arena, Dortmund decided to sign him last year. Upon joining BVB, Nmecha took time to settle down in his new surroundings but has been in fine form this season, making five goal contributions combined in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Following Nmecha’s impressive performances in the Bundesliga, Julian Nagelsmann selected him for the Germany team in the last international break and he even scored against Hungary in a Nations League encounter.