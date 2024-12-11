Liverpool star Nunez must be dropped after Girona display



Liverpool continued their 100% record in the Champions League with a 1-0 win against Girona away from home.

The Merseyside giants had an extended break after their Premier League game against Everton was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. They were still far from their best at the Estadi Montilivi and needed a penalty to continue their winning streak.

Donny van de Beek was adjudged to have fouled Luis Diaz after a VAR review. Mohamed Salah comfortably slotted the penalty to register his 16th goal of the campaign. The margin of victory could have been wider, had Darwin Nunez been better with his finishing.

The Uruguayan has been much criticised for his poor composure in front of goal and he squandered 2 big chances against Girona last night. He was also poor with his ball playing ability with just 50% passes completed (4/8).

The 25-year-old had only 16 touches in 71 minutes before he was replaced with Cody Gakpo after a 5/10 display. Gakpo did not score in his cameo, but had the same number of passes as Nunez, winning 100% of his duels.

Must drop

The 25-year-old had a progressive 2023/24 season with the Anfield heavyweights. He accumulated 18 goals and 13 assists from 52 outings. However, his performances have once again dipped with the change of manager.

Nunez has failed to excel under the guidance of Arne Slot this campaign. He has been pretty abysmal with 3 goals and 2 assists from 19 games. After his dismal display yesterday, Slot must drop him to the bench against Fulham.

Compared to Nunez, Gakpo has been pretty good with 8 goals and 2 assists in the bag this campaign. The Dutchman should be tasked with leading the line against the Cottagers in upcoming league game at Anfield.

Liverpool are 4 points ahead of 2nd-placed Chelsea in the top-flight table, but they have a game in hand. The Reds need to continue the good run in the coming weeks to put extra pressure on the title challengers.