Bentancur to start as Postecoglou makes 6 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Rangers

Tottenham Hotspur will be bidding to enter the top eight of the Europa League standings when they take on Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium this evening. The Lilywhites have been winless in their last two fixtures in the competition but remain in a comfortable position as far as qualification to the next round is concerned.

Having said that, Ange Postecoglou will hope that his side can pick up all three points against the Scottish giants and set the tone for the weekends fixture against Southampton and then the Carabao Cup game against Manchester United.

With that said, here is a look at Spurs’ potential starting eleven for the match.

Goalkeeper – Fraser Forster is likely to keep his place in goal with Guglielmo Vicario still injured.

Defenders – Cristian Romero suffered another injury at the weekend against Chelsea and will miss the next six weeks of action. Therefore, Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies are likely to start in the heart of the backline. Micky van de Ven might not start either having recent required from his own fitness issue.

Destiny Udogie might continue as the left back, whereas Archie Gray could replace Pedro Porro on the right.

Bentancur to feature in midfield

Midfielders – Pape Mata Sarr is likely to play as the team’s deeper lying defensive midfielder. £75,000 weekly earned, Rodrigo Bentancur’s suspension by the FA is valid only in the domestic competitions, so he might enter the fray in the Europa League and play as the right midfielder. There may even be a start on the left side of the engine room for James Maddison.

Forwards – Son Heung-min might be rested as he has struggled with muscular problems for a decent portion of the campaign, so Timo Werner could replace him on the left. Brennan Johnson was substituted against Chelsea after feeling unwell and might not be risked against Rangers on the road, so Dejan Kulusevski could feature as the right winger.

Dominic Solanke could lead the line as he hopes to lead the Lilywhites to a vital win in Scotland.

Here is how Spurs could look on paper.