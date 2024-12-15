Manchester United plotting January attempt to bring in Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is expected to stamp his authority on the squad sooner rather than later and is likely to have the board’s support to sign the players he deems fit for his system. After losing two straight Premier League matches, it is not ruled out that the Red Devils make reinforcements in January itself to have a better second half of the season.

Having said that, they are pondering over a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. The Brazilian is ‘highly valued internally’ as per the journalist and consequent to that, Man United could attempt a swoop for the player in the winter transfer window due to get underway in slightly over two weeks.

Ederson has been among the revelations of the Serie A in the last year or two having been vital to Atalanta’s success. He has a contract with La Dea until June 2027 and is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt. However, given his potential and form, it is likely that Gian Piero Gasperini’s side asks for a considerably more transfer fee to part with him.

January move unlikely

Ederson has been in terrific form for Atalanta, who are leading the Serie A standings and are performing brilliantly in the Champions League too. In spite of interest from Manchester United, he is unlikely to be allowed to go midway through the season as his club looks to taste greater success this season than in the past few years.

The Red Devils, however, will closely monitor his progress and the next summer could be a more realistic time to revisit his signing. There would be greater clarity on Casemiro’s future at the club too and if at all he follows Christian Eriksen in departing Old Trafford, while Ruben Amorim will also get a better idea about his central midfielders and their long-term viability.