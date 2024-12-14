Enzo Fernandez starts as Maresca makes 11 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Brentford

Chelsea are back in Premier League action after their long trip to and from Kazakhstan in the Europa Conference League as they face Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, December 15th. They will be looking to pick up all three points once more as they look to continue putting pressure on Liverpool having emerged as title contenders against most odds.

Enzo Maresca’s main players will be fit after a heavily rotated team featured in Astana midweek. With that in mind, wholesale changes are likely and this is how Chelsea could line-up against Brentford.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is likely to return between the sticks. He did not have the best of outings last weekend against Tottenham as he conceded three times, but the former Brighton star’s place in the team is more or less concrete.

Defenders – Reece James still remains injured and on the sidelines, so Malo Gusto may start at right back whereas Marc Cucurella is unlikely to be dropped in spite of making two goal-leading errors against Spurs, so he could also feature as Chelsea’s left back. In the middle of the back four, Levi Colwill is expected to partner with Benoit Badiashile as Wesley Fofana is unfit.

Fernandez starts in midfield

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo won a penalty against Tottenham last weekend while £107 million superstar Enzo Fernandez scored the goal which turned the match 3-2 into Chelsea’s favour after they had gone a couple of goals down. The South Americans could play in the double pivot having been rested in the midweek match after being entirely left out of Chelsea’s travelling party.

Cole Palmer might also return to play as the attacking midfielder after his brace in the last Premier League match. Jadon Sancho could play on the left wing after also getting himself on the scoresheet, whereas Noni Madueke could replace Pedro Neto on the right wing as the ex-Wolves forward is suspended due to the accumulation of too many yellow cards.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson could lead the line against Thomas Frank’s men.

Here is how the Blues may look on paper.