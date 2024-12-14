[Teams] Liverpool vs Fulham: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with another win over Fulham at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds head into the weekend action sitting four points clear of Chelsea with a game in hand so they can tighten their grip on first place with victory over the Cottagers today.

Arne Slot has made just one change from the side that beat Girona 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night with Cody Gapko coming in for Darwin Nunez up front.

Alisson Becker keeps his place between the sticks after returning to full fitness while Trent Alexander-Arnold line-up at right-back. Andrew Robertson starts at left-back while Joe Gomez continues to partner Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence in the continued absence of Ibrahima Konate.

Ryan Gravenberch starts in midfield along with Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai. Mohamed Salah will be the obvious danger-man in attack for Liverpool while Luis Diaz also keeps his place in the front three. Diogo Joto is among the subs for the hosts.

As for Fulham, Bernd Leno keeps goal once again while Alex Iwobi will be looking to continue his recent good form. Raul Jiminez leads the line up front after scoring against Arsenal last weekend while Andreas Pereira comes in for Emile Smith Rowe.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Quansah, Morton, Nyoni

Fulham

Leno, Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukić, Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi, Jiménez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, King, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Godo, Muniz, Traoré, Vinícius