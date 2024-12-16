Djed Spence shines in full league debut for Tottenham



Tottenham Hotspur ended a 5-match winless streak in sensational fashion with a 5-0 Premier League rout of Southampton at St Mary’s last night.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou made 5 changes from the 2-2 draw against Rangers in the Europa League and he was immediately rewarded with a goal inside the 1st minute.

Postecoglou handed a 1st Premier League start for Spence at right-back and he made an instant impression, providing an assist for James Maddison after just 36 seconds.

The 24-year-old also played a big part in the build-up to the 2nd goal. He moved to left-back after Destiny Udogie’s injury and was heavily involved in the 5th goal as well.

Statement

Pedro Porro has been Postecoglou’s go-to man in the right-back role this season. Porro has rarely been rested, but the Australian head coach made a shrewd change yesterday.

Spence was picked over the Spaniard at right-back and made a statement with his performance. He was forced to change positions in defence after Udogie’s early injury, but settled in well.

The former Middlesbrough man completed 95% of his passes against the Saints, as per Fotmob. He also won 100% of his tackles and 6 out of 9 duels contested in his 77 minute display.

Spence was not dribbled past on any occasion. His substitution towards the end suggests that he could start against Manchester United in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The 24-year-old delivered a fantastic performance against the Saints and he could get another run at left-back on Thursday evening with Udogie doubtful for the game with a quad muscle injury.

Spurs ended their woeful winless run at St Mary’s. They were overwhelming favourites to win, but the 1st half performance with 5 goals should instill plenty of confidence within the group.

Tottenham are playing catch-up in the Champions League race due to their inconsistency, but looking on the brighter side, they are just 5 points adrift of 4th-placed Nottingham Forest.