Arsenal eyeing a transfer for Barcelona forward Raphinha but Liverpool could scupper deal

Arsenal and Liverpool have been in the market since last summer for a new winger. Their search for a fresh face is set to continue into the next year as Mikel Arteta looks to add a quality back-up behind Bukayo Saka whereas Arne Slot seeks to replace Mohamed Salah if indeed he ends up departing Anfield at the end of his contract in June 2025.

Barcelona star Raphinha has been the latest player to be linked with both Premier League giants, according to TBR Football (h/t 90min). The Brazilian international’s superb start to the campaign has not gone unnoticed and thanks to 17 goals as well as 10 assists in all competitions, a return to England is being mooted for the versatile forward.

Liverpool will have upper hand for Raphinha

Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the Premier league’s most attractive destinations for players coming in, although in Raphinha’s case, it could be the table toppers who hold an advantage. The Barcelona winger will be looking for a starting berth wherever he goes next and the prospect of competing with Bukayo Saka might not make a move to Arsenal sound very appealing.

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Mohamed Salah over a contract extension and it does seem like good progress has been made, but with the Egyptian international aged 32, the club needs to find a long-term resolution for him and Raphinha, 27, would be a terrific signing having also played in the Premier League previously for Leeds United.

Having said that, he is a very important part of Hansi Flick’s squad at Barcelona and all parties in Catalonia seem to be extremely happy with one another. Therefore, it could take a special offer for Liverpool to be able to sign Raphinha though it remains to be seen what exactly that figure will be, more so with Barca’s financial issues gradually becoming a thing of the past.