Arsenal willing to use Gabriel Jesus in swap deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic

With 2025 approaching, Arsenal are being linked with an increasing number of strikers ahead of a seemingly inevitable acquisition at some point next year. Ideally, Mikel Arteta would prefer landing a goal-scorer-in-chief in January itself though it is fair to say that most quality options will only be available upon the conclusion of the season.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is among those the Gunners have been linked with. The Serbian international has a contract with the Bianconeri until June 2026 and could be sold next year if he does not renew, a condition that Juve have imposed on the player with an attempt of wanting to lower his wage.

Vlahovic is valued on Transfermarkt at £55 million although Arsenal are keen on driving down the price of a potential deal by offering Gabriel Jesus in a swap, according to Fichajes (h/t 90min). Juventus have been said to be interested in the former Manchester City marksman, who has flopped at the Emirates Stadium due to ongoing injury problems.

A perfect deal for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has employed Kai Havertz as his striker more often than not even if Gabriel Jesus has been fit an available at his disposal. It is fairly clear that the Brazilian striker is not going to be a part of Arsenal’s long-term plans and departing the club for greener pastures, particularly like the Serie A which is not as physical a league, would do good to his career.

Arsenal will also be able to get rid of a player without taking additional efforts of selling him, whilst also lowering their monetary expenditure on Dusan Vlahovic’s signing. A swap deal indeed seems like a very attractive option for all parties concerned and it now remains to be seen if Jesus is willing to move to Turin as well as what his valuation stands at for a move to go ahead.