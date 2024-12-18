Liverpool told to spend ‘huge’ fee to sign Joao Pedro

Liverpool have been made aware that they will have to splash a ‘huge’ fee to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Joao Pedro, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The Brazilian has started attracting the attention of a few upper echelons of the Premier League clubs ahead of the January window having displayed promising performances thus far this season. In eight starts in the Premier League, he has scored four goals and notched up three assists.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown has reported that Liverpool are interested in the Brazilian but the Seagulls won’t let their star man leave for cheap and will demand a ‘huge’ fee.

The former scout further claims that it is unlikely that Pedro will leave in January so if a deal were to happen then it could occur at the end of this season. Brown believes that although Liverpool have expressed their interest in Pedro, the forward might not be the right fit for the Merseyside club.

Pedro to Liverpool

He said:

“Brighton are going to demand a huge fee for him. I’ve heard there’s some interest from Liverpool, but how far along that interest is, I’m not sure. I’d be surprised if it happens in January, given the money it would cost and the sorts of deals which usually take place in the middle of the season. “I must admit I’m still uncertain whether he’s the right fit for a side like Liverpool, but that will be up to their scouts to make their assessments.“

It’s never easy to sign players from Brighton as they usually slap inflated price tags on their star men’s heads to keep the vultures away. Arsenal previously faced the Seagulls’ resilience during the Ben White deal, while they pocketed more than £110m for Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool entered the race to sign the South American and even agreed on a deal in principle with the South Coast side last year but the player rejected a move to Anfield in favour of joining Chelsea. The Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and thankfully, they got him for a reasonable price due to his release clause.

Pedro has a contract until 2028 at AMEX Stadium so Brighton are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let Pedro – who is valued at around £41m by Transfermarkt – leave.