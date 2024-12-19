Arsenal
Arsenal eyeing transfer for Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume to replace Thomas Partey
The Arsenal squad could undergo a number of changes next year as Mikel Arteta’s side still requires an injection of quality players to bridge the gap between winning the Premier League title and narrowly missing out on it, as has been the case in recent seasons.
With that said, a new defensive midfielder’s purchase could be a part of their plans as Thomas Partey’s contract is due to expire at the end of 2024/25 and the former Atletico Madrid star has yet to be offered a renewal. Football Transfers has claimed that Arsenal are pondering over a swoop for Sevilla star Lucien Agoume.
The La Liga star has been a revelation in the Spanish top flight this season and has emerged as a key fixture in the Sevilla side, making 17 appearances in all competitions already. The 22-year-old’s great progress has seen him become linked with a transfer to England with Arsenal ‘closely monitoring’ his situation, as per the report from Football Transfers.
Agoume a good long-term signing
Arsenal’s interest in Lucien Agoume shows their brilliant scouting network as the French youngster’s qualities have otherwise gone under the radar. He would be a terrific acquisition for the Gunners, especially with a long-term view.
In spite of Thomas Partey’s potential exit next summer, the team is unlikely to require a very experienced and regular option as Declan Rice and Mikel Merino have been capable players in the holding role. Agoume can join Arsenal and spend his initial years developing under the eyes of a fantastic manager as well as two of the world’s best defensive midfielders.
He is valued at just £5 million on Transfermarkt, so Arsenal will have no major problems if they decide to materialise their interest in Agoume. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the transfer is being considered for the winter or whether the Londoners want to scout him until the end of the campaign before making a decision.
