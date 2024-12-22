Manchester United join the race to sign Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig

Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford as they lost for a second straight game in all competitions with their strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, faltering yet again. With Ruben Amorim regularly rotating his number nines, there is a hint that he is not happy with either player and could enter the market next year for a centre forward.

Having said that, Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Old Trafford to reunite with Amorim though there have been other names that have been linked with the club. According to Graeme Bailey (h/t TBR Football), the latest of those is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal too.

Sesko was on the verge of moving to the Emirates Stadium last summer but prolonged his association with the Bundesliga giants to continue his development on the condition that he would be allowed to leave in the summer of 2025 for approximately £60 million – a sum that most of his suitors would be able to afford next year.

Arsenal likely to hold upper hand for Sesko

Although Benjamin Sesko turned down a move to Arsenal last summer, there has been a relationship that has been built between the Gunners, Leipzig and the player’s entourage, which will undoubtedly come in handy when talks over his transfer are held next year. As such, it is hard to see Manchester United scuppering Mikel Arteta’s attempts of landing the Slovenian international.

The Red Devils are having one of their poorest seasons and are not a very promising side to join, especially over Premier League contenders Arsenal, who have even become a regular fixture in the Champions League. For Sesko, participation in the top European competition is likely to be a dealbreaker considering Leipzig are consistent CL participants.

It will be interesting to see which striker Manchester United eventually end up signing, if indeed Ruben Amorim is insistent on one, but it is fair to say that Arsenal might just be clear in the race for Sesko’s transfer since earlier this year.