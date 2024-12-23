Tottenham to hold talks to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Brandt

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to open talks over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for BVB over the years since joining from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2019. He enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring seven goals and registering 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga starts.

Now, the German giants have had an inconsistent first half of this season but the midfielder has been in fine form, making nine goal contributions in all competitions. He helped his side beat Wolfsburg yesterday by scoring a goal and registering an assist.

Fichajes claim that Spurs have begun exploring the possibility of signing Brandt and are set to open talks to get the deal done with the negotiation likely to progress in the winter window.

Dortmund could be willing to negotiate to sell him but Tottenham aren’t the only club interested in him as other European clubs are also in this race and are ready to provide steep competition for Ange Postecoglou’s side over this deal.

Brandt to Tottenham

The German international’s existing deal at Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2026 so if they can’t manage to tie him down to a new deal then he could be available for a cut-price deal next year.

Brandt – valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile midfielder as he is a number ten by traits but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in taking set-pieces.

James Maddison is the only attacking midfielder Spurs currently have. Dejan Kulusevski can provide cover in this position if needed but he is more comfortable out wide.

Therefore, signing a new midfielder could be a shrewd decision and Brandt would be a wise acquisition if they purchase him as he is an experienced player.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure Brandt away from Signal Iduna Park in January or at the end of this season.