Liverpool eye move to sign Leroy Sane to replace Salah

Liverpool reportedly want Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane to replace Mohamed Salah, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds have had a stellar first half of this season in all competitions. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 39 points from 16 matches, sitting four points ahead of second-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

Moreover, they are currently at the top of the Champions League table having won all six games. Arne Slot’s side have also reached the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and will now play against Tottenham, while they will commence their FA Cup campaign from next month.

Salah has been playing a pivotal role in the Merseyside club’s quest of challenging on all fronts this season. In 24 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 18 goals and registered 15 assists.

The Egyptian is even the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this campaign ahead of Erling Haaland after scoring a brace against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Sane to Liverpool

However, the 32-year-old’s current contract at Anfield will expire at the end of this season and Fichajes state that negotiations regarding a contract extension haven’t progressed quickly enough.

So, they are looking at alternative options in-case Salah eventually leaves the club as a free agent. If Salah doesn’t sign a fresh term with the Anfield club before January then he will be able to agree on a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs in the winter window.

Sane is a ‘very attractive’ option for Liverpool and the player would fit perfectly into Slot’s starting Xl if he were to join the club. The German is also in a similar contractual situation as Salah at the moment at Bayern Munich. So, he would be available for free next summer if he doesn’t sign an extension.

Sane is a left-footed right-winger like Salah and has showcased his qualities at the highest level over the years. He won several Premier League trophies during his time at Manchester City, while he has won numerous Bundesliga titles at Allianz Arena.

But, he has been struggling to showcase his best in recent times. The player will turn 29 next year and the Reds would be better off exploring younger options to strengthen the attacking department if Salah eventually leaves the club next year.