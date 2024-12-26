Man Utd prepared to table bid to sign Inigo Martinez

Manchester United are reportedly planning to table a bid to sign Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have been exploring the possibility of strengthening the LCB position since last summer. They initially tried to purchase Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite in the last transfer window by submitting two official proposals worth upto £50m.

But, the Merseyside club eventually didn’t allow his departure before the deadline. United are said to be still keen on purchasing him and could revive their interest next year.

However, Everton want big money for him and the player has other potential suitors as well. Therefore, purchasing him won’t be easy for Ruben Amorim’s side so it seems they are also lining up alternative options in-case they fail to sign Branthwaite.

Fichajes state Man Utd have registered their interest in signing Martinez and they have been keeping a close eye on his situation at Barcelona before making a potential swoop.

Martinez to Man Utd

The player’s existing deal will expire at the end of this season and the Blaugrana have been struggling to agree on a fresh term with him. Now, the Red Devils’ interest has made the matter complicated.

The possibility of signing the Spaniard for free is attractive for the record Premier League champions and they are ready to submit an offer to him if he leaves the Catalan giants.

Lisandro Martínez is the only left-sided centre-back United currently have at their disposal. So, although Amorim has been making a lot of changes in every game in his starting line-up, the Argentinian continues to play regularly.

But, the South American hasn’t been at his best in recent times and there are question marks about his defensive abilities, although he is one of the best defenders in the world with the ball at his feet. So, signing an upgrade would be the right decision next year.

The 33-year-old has been a key player in Hansi Flick’s starting eleven this season. But, United are looking to build a squad that can challenge for big prizes in future and the Barcelona star wouldn’t be the right option to reinforce the defence due to his age. So, Man Utd would be better off exploring other options.