Arsenal very interested in Marco Carnesecchi



According to Corriere dello Sport in Italy, Arsenal are interested in landing the signature of Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi in the forthcoming transfer window.

The London heavyweights signed David Raya on a permanent basis from Brentford last summer following a solid season on loan. The Spaniard has been exceptional with his displays this campaign, but Corriere dello Sport claim that the club are eyeing another shot-stopper, who can provide fierce competition for places.

The Italian outlet cite that the Gunners are very interested in signing Carnesecchi, who has played a major role in driving Atalanta to the top of Serie A. It could take a fee between £33 million and £41 million to persuade the Europa League holders to part ways with the highly-rated goalkeeper in the coming window.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the performances of Carnesecchi with the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma doubtful. The Parisien giants could wait until the summer to make an approach for the Italian ace.

Unlikely

Arsenal have one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League in the form of Raya. The 29-year-old made a few high-profile errors in his debut campaign, but he has looked much more assured in goal since his permanent transfer.

The ex-Brentford man has made several world-class saves in the campaign and he may not be displaced from the no.1 role any time soon. As a result, the Carnesecchi link comes as a surprise ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal signed Neto on loan from Bournemouth last summer, but he has yet to make his Gunners debut. The Brazilian was Cup-tied for the Carabao Cup and could make his maiden bow in the FA Cup against Manchester United next month.

It would be a major surprise if Neto leaves in the same winter transfer window. Even if that happens, the Arsenal board may not approve spending £33 million to £41 million on Carnesecchi to play 2nd fiddle to Raya in goal.

Arsenal are unlikely to seal a deal for the goalkeeper. The Gunners have other big problems. A new right winger could be the focus of attention as their talisman Bukayo Saka could be out for 2 months or more after a hamstring surgery.