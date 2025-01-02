Neto starts as Maresca makes 4 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Crystal Palace

After back to back Premier League defeats against Fulham and Ipswich Town, Chelsea will look to bounce back on matchday 20 of the Premier League on Saturday, January 4th, at 15:00 UK time. Their first match of 2025 sees the Blues visit Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

Enzo Maresca could ring in a number of changes after he made some rotations to the team against Ipswich in the last match. Here is a look at how the team could line-up against the Eagles on Saturday.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is likely to replace Filip Jorgensen between the sticks. The Danish goalkeeper got a rare Premier League start in the previous Chelsea fixture.

Defenders – Reece James was on the bench at Portman Road but could be handed his first start in several weeks against Crystal Palace. The Chelsea captain is expected to start at right back, while Marc Cucurella may continue on the left side. In the heart of the backline, Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo could partner once again with Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana injured.

Neto and Jackson to start

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have not rested since some time and are unlikely to be excluded from the starting eleven against Crystal Palace either. The South American stars might play in the double pivot once more.

Cole Palmer has scored Chelsea’s only goal in their previous 180 minutes of football and will be the favourite to start as the number 10. Jadon Sancho might also retain his place on the left flank, with £54 million star Pedro Neto expected to return to the fore, thereby replacing Noni Madueke on the right wing.

Forward – Christopher Nkunku led the line against Ipswich Town but failed to make any noteworthy impact. The Frenchman could return to the bench with Nicolas Jackson possibly coming in instead.

Here is how the Blues are likely to look on paper.