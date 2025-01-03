Arsenal ready to pay Nico Williams’ release clause to sign him in January

Arsenal have been significantly hampered by Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury which required surgery and is set to rule him out for approximately two months. His layoff has come as an excuse for the Gunners to bring forward their planned acquisition of a winger and it is looking increasingly likely that Mikel Arteta will have a fresh face in his roster soon.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have been in talks with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams and his entourage, and are ‘ready to trigger’ his release clause amounting to £48 million to close out a deal quickly. Barcelona were admirers of the player but the Premier League side’s swift approach could see them benefit in the race, while the La Liga giants are also not best-placed financially to execute a deal.

The report adds that Williams has emerged as a cost-effective solution ahead of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, another player who the Londoners were monitoring. The Portuguese international would have commanded a fee close to £65 million, which has seen Arsenal prioritise on Williams’ acquisition this month.

A top quality addition to the Arsenal squad

Till the time Arsenal are officially able to land another winger, Mikel Arteta will be forced to use Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard interchangeably on the right flank. Raheem Sterling has not exactly lived up to expectations since joining on loan from Chelsea and consequently, he is not the most trustworthy option, especially in the Premier League and Champions League.

Nico Williams’ possible signing comes at the risk of Arsenal’s left wing becoming an overcrowded position as the 22-year-old also prefers that role. Nevertheless, he has excelled on the right flank previously at Athletic Bilbao. Plus, given that he would be the youngest of all Arsenal wingers, it would be easier for him to adapt to a slightly different role than the others.

If Arsenal pay the release clause for Nico Williams, there is little that Athletic Bilbao will be able to do to retain him beyond the winter, although it remains to be seen if the player is open to making the switch midway through the season. In either case, he would be a world-class signing for the Gunners and a player that they can bank on for the better part of the next decade.

Williams has always been a revered talent in La Liga but gained widespread praise for his performances at Euro 2024 with Spain. He has scored two goals and assisted five times in the Spanish top-flight this season and though his numbers don’t provide for the most attractive reading, especially in comparison to last season, his impact on the pitch has been influential in Athletic Club’s season so far.