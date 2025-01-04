Viktor Gyokeres very keen on joining Amorim at Man Utd



According to iNews, Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is very keen on reuniting with Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Man United have had a dreadful Premier League campaign and they recently suffered their 9th defeat after a 2-0 loss at the hands of Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have struggled to find a regular goalgetter up front and iNews claim that Gyokeres is the striker that Amorim ‘really wants’ during the ongoing transfer window.

Gyokeres is also ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford to reunite with his former Lisbon manager, but a transfer could be hard to pull off due to Profit and Sustainability rules.

iNews claim that United could be willing to offload Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Antony on loan this winter. This would subsidise their salaries and help their PSR cause.

Lisbon are prepared to sell Gyokeres for £60 million, but only in the summer. If United want to purchase him now, they must trigger his release clause of around £80 million.

Difficult deal

United could have a small budget to spend during the current transfer window. Their prospects of signing Gyokeres could depend on player sales and wages saved from loan and permanent exits.

As things stand, a deal looks improbable, but the scenario could change if they manage to offload the likes of Casemiro, Rashford and Antony on short-term loans for the campaign.

Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen have their contracts expiring at the end of the season. United could offload them this month for nominal price tags to reduce their wage bill further.

If things go as planned, they could have some financial room to afford Gyokeres. Even then, a transfer could depend on Sporting Lisbon accepting a long-term payment plan.

Gyokeres would be a fabulous signing for the Red Devils. He has been in the form of his life. The Swede has amassed 30 goals from just 28 appearances for the Portuguese champions this season.

He would provide a huge lift for the Mancunian giants with his presence and goalscoring ability. United need someone of his calibre to propel them back into contention for European football.