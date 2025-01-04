Man Utd plot double swoop to sign FC Porto stars Samu Aghehowa and Rodrigo Mora

Manchester United are plotting a double swoop to sign FC Porto attacking duo Samu Aghehowa and Rodrigo Mora this month, as per Caughtoffside.

United have struggled in attack this season, netting just 21 goals in 19 games. Only Everton, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, and Southampton have scored fewer goals this season than the 13-time Premier League champions.

The INEOS-led club is considering a potential overhaul but faces restrictions on their spending – limited by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

United are now looking to address the situation, and Caughtoffside reports that the club have earmarked Porto’s attacking duo of Aghehowa and Mora, having sent scouts to watch them in recent weeks.

Neither player is anticipated to come cheaply, as the report highlights that Mora – currently having an impressive breakout season – is valued at approximately £55m, while Aghehowa has an £82m release clause included in his contract after joining the Azuis e Brancos during the summer.

Caughtoffside also adds that United are looking to bolster the left-wing back position and have identified Bournemouth’s Hungarian left-back, Milos Kerkez, and Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes as possible options.

Double swoop

After spending over £200m in the summer, one would expect the Red Devils to at least challenge for a place in the top four, but things have not been going well so far on the red side of Manchester.

A poor run of results led to the sacking of Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim was brought in to replace the Dutch manager.

Although impressive victories against Everton and Manchester City were recorded, the club have struggled in recent games, losing three Premier League matches in a row without scoring. The attack has been bleak with the club’s forwards misfiring and culpable for squandering chances.

The Red Devils bolstered their forward line with the addition of Joshua Zirkzee, but the Netherlands international has struggled so far, and his first-half withdrawal against Newcastle was a particular low point for the youngster.

With 18 goals across all competitions, Aghehowa presents a worthy proponent to salvage Man United’s attacking frailties, while 17-year-old Mora, who has provided six goal contributions in seven Primeira Liga games for Porto this season, could join United’s pool of future prospects ready to make their mark.