Arsenal preparing to submit bid to sign Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal are reportedly planning to submit a formal proposal to sign West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus, as per Football Insider.

After ranking through the Gunners’ youth system, Bukayo Saka has been the owner of the right flank in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven. He enjoyed a promising first half of this season, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists in 25 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

However, the Englishman is set to remain sidelined over the next few weeks after sustaining a hamstring issue against Crystal Palace last month.

Now, Football Insider state that Arsenal have started looking at options to strengthen the right-wing position following Saka’s injury and have expressed their interest in Kudus. They are even preparing to submit a formal proposal to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghanaian has a £85m release clause in his current contract but the clause will become active next summer. West Ham value their star man at around £100m to sell him in January so Arsenal will have to break the bank to get the deal done.

Kudus to Arsenal

However, the report say Kudus is unlikely to leave in January and a summer move is more realistic. Apart from the North London club, Manchester City are also in this race and are ready to trigger his release clause.

The 24-year-old is comfortable playing in either flank and can also provide cover in the attacking midfield position if needed. He is technically sound, quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in taking set-pieces and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

After moving to London Stadium from Ajax Amsterdam in 2023, the African has established himself as a key player for the Hammers in recent times.

He is a talented player and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or at the end of this season.