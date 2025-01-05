Manchester United willing to offer Marcus Rashford in swap deal for Victor Osimhen

Ruben Amorim has been unsure about his preferred striker at Manchester United having used Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund interchangeably, while recently starting them together as well. Since his arrival, it has been said that a striker’s signing could be made by the club following the conclusion of the campaign and also depending on where Zirkzee’s future heads.

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked heavily with the Red Devils although in recent weeks, there has been speculation about United’s interest in Victor Osimhen as well. The Nigerian international is not a part of Antonio Conte’s plans at Napoli and is spending the ongoing season at Galatasaray, although there is expected to be a permanent outcome over his future in the summer.

The Sun has reported that Manchester United are willing to offer Marcus Rashford in a swap deal to sign Osimhen. The African star has a release clause of £62 million but Rashford’s inclusion in a deal could drive down the price of the transaction. The report adds that a move is possible this month even though Osimhen’s loan runs until the campaign ends.

Swap deal a win-win situation

Manchester United will have a win-win situation if they successfully execute a swap deal between Marcus Rashford and Victor Osimhen. In doing so, they would also offload an incredibly high wage earner and could offer the free spot from their squad as well as salary budget to one of the world’s most reputed hitmen.

Rashford has had a terrible season and was described as a ‘very bad’ player by Marco van Basten in October last year. He has not improved much under Ruben Amorim either and having been dropped a few times by the Portuguese, the 27-year-old has opened the door to departing. Antonio Conte is interested in acquiring the player and Napoli are prepared to oblige.

Though it has been said that a move in January is possible, that seems like an unlikely prospect considering Osimhen may prefer ending the season in Turkey, where he is enjoying a productive spell. Man United might also be unable to take up a decent spending midway through the season unless they make a sale, perhaps that of Zirkzee.